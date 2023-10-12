Liberia: Boakai Takes Early Lead in Presidential Race

11 October 2023
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Provisional results from the National Elections Commission (NEC) indicate that Joseph N. Boakai, the opposition candidate and former Vice President, has taken an early lead in the presidential race. As of now, Boakai is ahead of the incumbent president, George Weah, by 1,438 votes.

The results are based on 16 polling places in two counties, Bomi and Montserrado, which account for approximately 0.27% of the total 5,890 polling places across the country. Boakai received 3,119 votes, whereas

Weah secured 1,681 votes.

The NEC will continue to release additional provisional results within the legally mandated 15-day

period for announcing the final election results.

