Nigeria: 'Stop Circulating Old Photos', Davido Reacts to Reports of Welcoming Twins

Afrobeat Star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has cautioned fans amid reports of him and his wife, Chioma, welcoming new set of twins.

Following the viral reports that made the rounds on Tuesday that he and his wife had welcomed twins, photos and videos have emerged of him and Chioma in a hospital.

However, in a post on his X page on Wednesday, Davido wrote cryptic message saying, "Stop circulating old pictures. Thank you."

Though there is no confirmation of the reports that Davido and Chioma have welcomed twins, however, celebrities such as Iyabo Ojo, Junior Pope, Daddy Freeze, Victoria Inyama, and Susan Peters have congratulated the couple.