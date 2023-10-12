Nigeria: 'Stop Circulating Old Photos', Davido Reacts to Reports of Welcoming Twins

11 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Afrobeat Star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has cautioned fans amid reports of him and his wife, Chioma, welcoming new set of twins.

Following the viral reports that made the rounds on Tuesday that he and his wife had welcomed twins, photos and videos have emerged of him and Chioma in a hospital.

However, in a post on his X page on Wednesday, Davido wrote cryptic message saying, "Stop circulating old pictures. Thank you."

Though there is no confirmation of the reports that Davido and Chioma have welcomed twins, however, celebrities such as Iyabo Ojo, Junior Pope, Daddy Freeze, Victoria Inyama, and Susan Peters have congratulated the couple.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.