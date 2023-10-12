Nigeria: Kaduna Records 156 Infections, 20 Diphtheria Deaths in Seven Months - Official

An official says Kaduna State ranks among the seven states with high levels of diphtheria infections in Nigeria.

Kaduna State has recorded 156 cases of diphtheria and 20 deaths connected to the infections between March and September.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shu'aib, disclosed this in Kaduna, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He told journalists after he led the National Task Team on diphtheria outbreak response to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, that the state ranked among the seven states with high levels of infection.

Mr Shu'aib noted that most of the victims reported being late for treatment and stressed the need for patients to be presented for medical attention speedily.

He noted also that about 80 per cent of those afflicted by the diseases did not present themselves for vaccination.

"There is also the need for the media to step up action in creating awareness and providing useful information about diphtheria," he said.

He explained that mild to moderate cases of diphtheria were attended to at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, before being referred to infectious diseases hospitals.

He observed that the number of victims was high because of low population immunity created by low vaccination coverage.

"Statistics show that local government areas that had high rates of vaccination in Kaduna State had the least cases of infection," he said.

He stressed that vaccines remained the most powerful tool to combat vaccine-preventable diseases.

Acknowledging efforts made by the Kaduna State government in combating diphtheria, Shu'aib also encouraged the people to wear nose masks, especially when visiting health facilities.

He expressed optimism that the outback would be controlled within a short period.

In his remarks, Shu'aibu Musa, consultant of infectious Diseases at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, said four of the six victims of diphtheria brought to the facility had been treated and discharged.

He urged residents to maintain personal hygiene, get vaccinated and observe coughing and sneezing etiquette to prevent the spread of diphtheria.

