Mozambique: Voting Is Best Way of Exercising Civic Duties - Nyusi

11 October 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that voting is the best way of exercising civic duties and those citizens registered and able to participate in this Wednesday's municipal elections must go to the polls quickly.

Nyusi expressed these thoughts after casting his vote on Wednesday morning at a central Maputo polling station.

"My wife and I have already exercised our civic, democratic and citizenship duty. We have made our choice. I invite all those who have registered and who are in good health to come out immediately and early to vote', Nyusi said.

He guaranteed that the teams from the electoral bodies are prepared for the smooth running of the elections in the 65 municipalities across the country.

"I acknowledge the professionalism of our brothers who are part of the electoral bodies, and the way they have organized it. I've been listening to the media, what they're reporting to us and to all corners of the world - they're prepared to do their job, which isn't very easy', he added.

He urged citizens to comply with the law, to vote and go back home. They should therefore avoid staying at the polling stations on the grounds that they are monitoring the process.

According to the President, the aim is for this process to be a mirror of citizenship and an example of civic-mindedness.

"This is an appeal for us to obey the rules of the game. I want to wish good luck to everyone involved in this process directly or indirectly, I want to wish luck to all Mozambicans because the victory is going to be the people's, and in order to be more legitimized and respected it has to happen in a peaceful and tranquil environment', he said.

A total of 6,785 polling stations are open in the municipalities. Around 4.8 million voters are registered for the vote, which runs from 07.00 to 18.00 on Wednesday.

