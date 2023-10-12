Mozambique: Internet Shutdown as Polls Close

Just as the polls were closing at 6pm, the country experienced an internet blackout by the main operators, most notably Movitel, the operator most used in rural areas and the north.

The shutdown made it impossible to access social networks and share information and data about the closing of the polls and the vote count. A precisely 9 pm Movitel resumed service.

Closing on time

Most polling stations closed promptly at 6 pm without queues. Only a few still had people waiting to vote. At the Amilcar Cabral EPC in Lichinga, Niassa, only one polling station still had 10 voterss after 6pm. But in Nampula, there were 111 voters at the EPC dos Limoeiros by 6pm. As required by law numbered tickets were handed out and the polling stations remained open until everyone had votes.

Most polling stations are in school classrooms. Votes are called out by the presiding officer, a tick is added to the blackboard (above), and ballot papers are sorted on the floor.