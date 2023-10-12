Nigeria: Zamfara Records 1,188 Cholera Cases, 40 Deaths in 10 Months - Commissioner

12 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Zamfara official also confirmed the emergence of 50 Diphtheria cases with two deaths recorded.

Zamfara has recorded 1,188 cases of cholera and 50 of diphtheria across the 14 local government areas of the state since December 2022 when the diseases first broke out.

The state's Commissioner of Health, Aishatu Anka, disclosed this while distributing medical consumables at the Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre in Gusau on Wednesday.

Ms Anka stated that Cholera is prevalent in Gusau Anka, Bakura, and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

According to the commissioner, the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawal, has visited some of the patients at Anka General Hospital and now "I am here at Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre to equally assess the patients' response to treatment.

She said 40 people had died out of the 1,188 cases so far recorded.

She also confirmed the emergence of 50 Diphtheria cases with two deaths recorded.

The commissioner said that an investigation was being conducted to ascertain the extent of the spread of the disease.

Ms Anka commended the National Centre for Diseases and Control for establishing a state centre at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau and urged communities to ensure sanitation of their environment and imbibe effectual personal hygiene.

She urged the public to make sure they consumed only clean water as doing so would enable the state to effectively curtail the further spread of the disease.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.