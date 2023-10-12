Liberia: Maryland County - Speaker Chambers Calls for Calm Amidst Electoral Disturbances in Pleebo

House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, has taken a commanding lead following the Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative elections in Maryland County.

Speaker Chambers early lead, followed the tallying of results from his wall room.

However, results from a precinct in Old Sodoken, comprising two polling places, were plagued with series of controversies which involved the appearance of a 'Country Devil' Wednesday morning leaving the CDC observers to flee for their lives.

It was reported that the Country Devil, took over the ballots' site.

Prior to this incident, specifically on elections day, it was observed that members of Mr. Anthony Williams's team were seeing harassing and intimating members of the CDC and Team Chambers, to the extent of threatening them with bodily harm and destruction of elections materials--the ballots.

Reports say, the ballot boxes, are currently in the possession of the National Elections Commission in Harper, Maryland County.

Officials of the CDC and Team Chambers have filed an official complaint against the reported act perpetrated by the Country Devil and its co-conspirators.

Scores of supporters of Dr. Bhofal Chambers are pointing accusing fingers at candidate Anthony Williams who reportedly ordered scores of young people to take to the streets of Pleebo chanting undemocratic slogans.

In the wake of these uprising, House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers, encouraged his supporters to remain peaceful, bracing themselves for a victory celebration on Thursday, October 12, 2023.