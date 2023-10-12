Liberia: Acarus Gray Appreciates Supporters

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Representative for Montserrado County Electoral District #8 Acarus Gray has extended appreciation to his supporters who backed him during Tuesday's election.

The incumbent believed that with the support of his people, he had confidence in being re-elected.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has not declared a winner in the district. The NEC began announcing results Wednesday evening with just a small percentage of votes so far.

"From what we have seen, we are in a comfortable lead and the lead is irreversible. But it's the NEC that will announce the final results," Mr. Gray alleged during a press conference on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

Gray extended appreciation to various community leaders, and district chairpersons for their unflinching support given him over the last years.

"... I'm thankful to everyone including the women, youth, district chairpersons, and every auxiliary within District 8 for the battle," Gray continued.

"I want to call on all my supporters to remain calm. The gossip that you are hearing that they have won is false because we have in our possession all of our tablet sheets, and with [that] I can proudly say we are in the lead," Gray claimed.

He also encouraged his supporters to wait for the NEC to make the official pronouncement because they have the authority to do so.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gray has admonished his rivals to stop what he thinks are fake election results to the public.

"I ask that you concede to defeat because to defeat I Gray is not as ordinary as one would think. We fought with our bare hands, and we won," said Mr. Gray.