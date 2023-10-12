Nigeria: Obasanjo to African Leaders - Find Home-Grown Solutions to Continent's Problems

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, charged African leaders to find home-grown solutions to the myriad of problems confronting the continent.

Obasanjo stated this while addressing a delegation of students and youths, across African countries, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta, in Ogun State.

The delegation, which included students' leaders from Ethiopia and the Tigray Region, was led by the President of All-Africa Students' Union, AASU, Osisiogu Osikenyi.

The students were on a 'thank you' visit to Obasanjo for facilitating the permanent cessation of hostilities agreement between the government of Ethopia and the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front, TPLF, in Pretoria, in 2022.

The former President, who said it was important for Africa to consider the peculiarities of its people in designing and implementing workable home-grown solutions to the problems confronting the continent, said: "No problem in Africa is too great for us to solve.

"It is a great lesson for us to know that yes, whatever may be our problem - political, economic, social in Africa, we can solve them if we go about seeking solutions rightly.

"What is very important and which I want you to take very seriously is that what we were able to achieve in Tigray between TPLF and the Government of Ethiopia is what you and I will regard as finding African solutions to African problems.

"This is what our leaders have been clamouring for even from independence in the early 1960s.

"No problem in Africa is too great for us to solve."