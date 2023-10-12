Ghana: FBI Commences Investigation Into Dapaah's U.S. Assets and Financial Transactions

12 October 2023
Office Of The Special Prosecutor (Accra)
press release

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have initiated concurrent inquiries into the activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates.

These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America. This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates' wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa

