Nigeria: Building Collapse - Dangote Cement Urges Builders to Use Quality Materials

Group managing director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvind Pathak, has tasked professional builders in the country to prioritize the use of quality materials in building projects as a potent means of checking the incidence of building collapse.

Pathak gave the charge at the opening of the 32nd Lagos Builders Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Building themed: 'Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management in Nigeria', held in Lagos.

The Dangote Cement GMD who was represented by the Company's national sales director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, enjoined the professional builders to be bothered about the menace of building collapse in their profession and insist on the use of quality materials by associated artisans who work closely with them.

Sanni urged the participants to take the issue of quality building materials seriously and always insist on quality so as not to dent the reputation of the building Institute which is one of the most respected institutes in the country.

She explained that, "because of the different needs of our consumers, we also produce various product ranges tailored to meet the specific needs. We have products created for each stage of the building process and different construction needs. We have BlocMaster for foundations and casting of concrete, we have Falcon for making of blocks, laying of blocks, plastering/rendering, tiling and we have 3X, the premium products of choice."

Sanni said the management of Dangote Cement is of the firm belief that compliance with the stipulated standards is vital to safe and sustainable building as it eliminates to a great extent the likelihood of building collapse and therefore, production of materials employed in building must meet acceptable standards.

In his opening speech, chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Builder Lucky Isename said the construction industry plays a vital role in the development and growth of a nation and that it is imperative that the builders focus on the speed and efficiency of the construction industry and also the safety and sustainability of the built environment.

According to him, Nigeria, just like other nations, has witnessed a rapid increase of urbanization and population growth which has led to a surge in construction activities across the country. He noted that much as the development is a positive sign of progress, it also poses significant challenges in terms of ensuring safety and sustainable building practices.

Isename pointed out that the safety of the citizens must be the top priority but unfortunately the country has witnessed numerous incidents of building collapse, resulting in loss of lives and properties with the tragic events usually attributed to poor construction activities, inadequate supervision and the use of substandard materials.

Also speaking after being given an award by the Institute, Lagos State commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Olumide Olayinka urged his colleagues in the profession to be very circumspect when considering designs for building from the clients.