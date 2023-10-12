Tunisia: One in Five Girls in Tunisia Fails to Graduate From Middle School - Unicef

UNICEF
Every year on October 11, the world unites to celebrate the resilience, strength, and potential of girls, highlighting the distinct challenges they face worldwide.
11 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One in five girls in Tunisia fails to graduate from middle school and four out of ten drop out of secondary school, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) figures show.

The number of female mid and secondary school graduates, UNICEF said on International Day of the Girl Child (October 11), still exceeds boys'.

Actually, three out of ten Tunisian boys fail to terminate their mid school studies. Six fall short of finishing secondary school education.

UNICEF said Wednesday in a statement girls are entitled to the opportunity to grow, learn and realise their full potential.

The UN agency also said "globally, girls aged 5-14 spend 160 million more hours every day on unpaid care and domestic work than boys of the same age. This unequal distribution in unpaid work intensifies in adolescence with serious implications for girls' well-being."

"'This year, at a time when we are seeing a range of movements and actions to curtail girls' and women's rights and roll back progress on gender equality, we see particularly harsh impacts on girls," the United Nations said.

It also urged the international community to invest in women's leadership roles to support their rights and promote their welfare.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.