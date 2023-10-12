Nigeria: Int'l Girl Child Day - Unicef Calls for Increased Investment in Girls' Rights

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), on Wednesday, joined others to mark the 2023 international Day of the Girl Child with a call for more investment in the girls.

International Day of the Girl Child is an annual and internationally recognized observance on October 11 that empowers girls and amplifies their voices.

This year, UNICEF has called for renewed vigor in safeguarding and fostering the rights of adolescent girls.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria Ms. Cristian Munduate said, "The potential of our girls is limitless, but we must first provide them with the platforms to express, learn, and thrive.

"Our commitment to this cause is unwavering and paramount for the nation's progress."

She further added, "In a rapidly evolving world, the dreams and aspirations of our adolescent girls are the beacons that can guide our efforts towards a more inclusive, equitable future."

In Nigeria, the stakes are high for an estimated 26 million adolescent girls (ages 10-19).

To ensure Nigeria remains on course for the 2030 SDGs, UNICEF said the spotlight must shine brightest on its girls, especially those marginalized due to disability, poverty, or crises, and those who are pregnant, parenting, or married.

"Our collective responsibility extends to championing girls' education, preventing harmful cultural practices, advancing menstrual hygiene, offering tailored health services, and meeting the nutritional requirements of these young ladies.

"While the terrain might be fraught with challenges, there's hope. Nigeria's adolescent girls are not passive bystanders but active agents of change, driving transformative initiatives in their communities.

"The time has come for their voices to echo louder in the halls of decision-making. Girls from UNICEF's programme in Katsina and Sokoto, for instance, have put forth actionable demands--ranging from life skills training and accessible digital devices to the critical involvement of fathers in girls' education."

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu said the federal government will enrol more girls in secondary schools across the country through the Adolescent Girls Initiative For Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme.

He said, "We are fully aware of the many challenges that girls have faced throughout history. Discrimination, violence, limited access to education, and healthcare, and unequal opportunities have marred their path.

"However, it is essential to acknowledge that girls have continually displayed resilience, determination, and the capacity to overcome adversity.

"One noteworthy achievement is the substantial increase in girl enrolment and retention in schools with initiatives like the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) which has reached millions of girls across the country, providing them with education and life skills.

"1 am happy to inform us that, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Nigeria is expanding the frontiers of girls education with many more states signing on to participate in the AGILE Project," he said.