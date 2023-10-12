Liberia: EISA Calls for Adherence to Farmington Peace Agreement

press release

The head of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa International Election Observation Mission (EISA-IEOM) has called on stakeholders who signed the Farmington Peace Agreement to ensure a peaceful and inclusive election in Liberia.

Dr. Nevers Mumba, former Vice President of Zambia, is leading the EISA-IEOM team to monitor the October 10 polls through the deployment of an independent international election observer mission.

The EISA-IEOM aims to monitor, assess, and report on all stages of the electoral process in Liberia based on international and regional benchmarks. The mission emphasizes its impartiality and commitment to safeguarding the democratic process, guided by Liberia's commitment to representative democracy.

During interactions with various stakeholders, Dr. Mumba reiterated the mission's dedication to supporting the Liberian people's desire for enduring peace and the growth of a robust democratic culture marked by transparency, credibility, and inclusion. He acknowledged Liberia's membership in respected regional and international organizations such as ECOWAS and the African Union, which underscores the international community's support for its elections.

Election observers, including the EISA-IEOM, play a vital role in providing objective and impartial observations and reports to support peaceful and credible elections. Dr. Mumba calls on Liberia's political parties, candidates, and their supporters to actively contribute to the achievement of a peaceful, transparent, and credible election on October 10, 2023.

The outcomes of the elections hold significance not only for Liberia and the West Africa sub-region but also for the entire continent. The EISA-IEOM urges all stakeholders in Liberia to uphold their commitment to the Farmington Declaration and ensure a peaceful and inclusive election where the people of Liberia can exercise their right to vote freely, with their freedom of expression fully respected.

EISA echoes the call from Liberians, Africans, and the international community, urging all stakeholders to demonstrate restraint, tolerance, and adherence to the rule of law throughout the elections. Recognizing that peace is the greatest outcome of a credible election process, EISA emphasizes that a peaceful environment is essential for Liberia's prosperity and growth, benefiting all its citizens.

The EISA-IEOM is a USAID-funded election monitoring activity aimed at enhancing the integrity of the 2023 Liberia Presidential and Legislative elections. Implemented in coordination with USAID/Liberia, the initiative will complement the efforts of other electoral stakeholders.

Who Is EISA-IEOM Head, Dr. Nevers Mumba?

Dr. Mumba is a prominent figure in Zambian politics and has an extensive background in election observation. Born on May 24, 1960, he served as the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia from 2003 to 2004.

Dr. Mumba's involvement in elections observation began during his tenure as Vice President when he played a crucial role in overseeing the 2001 general elections in Zambia. His commitment to democracy and transparent electoral processes led him to actively engage in monitoring and reporting on elections both within Zambia and internationally.

Throughout his career, Dr. Mumba has participated in various international election observation missions across Africa and beyond, the most notable being the presidential elections in Zimbabwe--where he stood firm for transparency and accountability.

He headed the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observer Mission (EOM) to that country where his team became the first SADC observer mission to call out the shortcomings in the electoral process that was held last August.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the head of the mission to Liberia, Dr. Mumba is expected to bring his extensive experience and expertise in ensuring the integrity of electoral processes and promoting democratic values.

Driven by a commitment to peace and inclusivity, Dr. Mumba aims to support the desire of the Liberian people for enduring peace and the flourishing of a robust democratic ethos. He emphasizes the importance of transparency, credibility, and inclusion in elections, working tirelessly to ensure that all citizens can exercise their right to vote freely.

His involvement in monitoring and reporting on elections reflects his unwavering commitment to the principles of representative democracy and the promotion of peaceful and credible electoral processes.