Nigeria: CSU Papers - APC Asks AGF to Investigate Atiku, Obi for Alleged Treason

Messrs Atiku and Obi recently made comments on the academic records of President Bola Tinubu released by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to investigate leading opposition leaders, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, over their comments on the allegation of forgery against President Bola Tinubu.

The party said the AGF should investigate Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for a possible case of treason over comments made on Mr Tinubu's academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Ajibola Bashiru, the national secretary of the APC, said this during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday.

President Tinubu was the candidate of the APC in the 25 February presidential election. INEC declared the winner of the poll with Atiku, Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP coming second, third and fourth respectively.

Mr Bashiru, a former law lecturer and senator, said the comments by the duo constitute a prima facie case of treason that deserves to be looked into by the attorney general.

"I think they are descending into the arena and I think it is high time that the attorney general of the federation will look into whether their actions do not amount to treason. It is a prima facie of treason," he said.

The call for an investigation was made hours after Mr Obi asked the president to address the nation on his true identity.

APC's call is expected to generate uproar because the AGF is an appointee of President Tinubu. Additionally, Mr Fagbemi was part of the legal team for the ruling party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal before he was appointed to the AGF.

Atiku and Mr Obi are currently at the Supreme Court where they are challenging the ruling of the tribunal.

Background to the CSU saga

Mr Tinubu has been having a long-running battle over his education certificate, particularly his CSU certificate that he obtained in 1979.

Last week Monday, CSU presented the legal team of Atiku with the academic record of Mr Tinubu in compliance with the ruling of a US court on a suit filed by the PDP candidate requesting the institution to do so.The following day, CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg, made a deposition at the court, giving further details on the documents that were released to Mr Atiku's team.

Atiku, a former vice president, subsequently held a press conference in Abuja, demanding the president take a path of honour by resigning. He also called on Mr Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join him in the fight.

The PDP candidate has since requested the permission of the Supreme Court where he is appealing the judgement of the PEPC, to present the documents to it.