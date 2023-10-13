Nigeria: Funmi Falana, Ex-NBA Chair, 56 Others Make New SAN-Designates' List (Full List)

The LPPC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, released the full list of the new SAN-designates in a statement on Thursday.

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated 58 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Funmi Falana, a women's and children's rights activist; Agada Elachi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja branch; and Emmanuel Enoidem, a former legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, were among the 58 lawyers that made the final list.

The LPPC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, released the full list of the new SAN-designates in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, who doubles as the secretary to the LPPC, said the committee approved the list at its 159th plenary meeting held on Thursday.

According to the statement signed by Festus Akande, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, the LPPC considered "four different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petition lacked merit and thus (them) dismissed."

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that one applicants earlier shortlisted for the award, Benedicta Daudu, has a history of examination malpractice which cast a question mark on his qualification for the SAN rank.

Ms Daudu, a law professor and dean of the Faculty of Law at the Taraba State University, was shortlisted alongside 68 other lawyers for the SAN award, but she was part of those initial nominees whose names were dropped from the final list on Thursday.

Among the 58 successful candidates, 57 of them belong to the advocacy category while one is of the academic category.

All 58 appointees are to be sworn in on 21 November.

The inauguration of new SANs usually takes place at the Supreme Court during the ceremony marking the commencement of the court's new legal year.

The rank SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Members of the Inner Bar, as SANs are fondly called, enjoy some privileges including having seats reserved for them in the front rows of all courts.

Priority is also accorded their cases in court.

They are also distinguishable from other lawyers by their attire which is styled differently from the gown other lawyers wear. Theirs is called "silk."

SEE FULL LIST OF NEW SANS

LEGAL PRACTITIONERS' PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE

SUPREME COURT OF NIGERI

THREE ARMS ZONE, SUPREME COURT CO PLEX,

P.M.B. 308, ABUJA - NIGERIA

Ter. 09-2344762

12 October 2023.

PRESS RELEASE

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (L C) under the Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Jus ice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON at its 159th Plenary session held today 12th October, 2023, has approved the elevation of 58 Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar.

The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awared as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The meeting further considered four (4) different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petition lacked merit and thus dismissed.

The swearing--in ceremony of the 58 successful applicants are scheduled to take place on Monday the 27th day of November, 2023.

The new awardees for year 2023 exercise are:

ADVOCATE APPOINTEES IN ORDER OF SENIORITY T THE BAR

1. FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ

2. LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ

3. KINGSLEY OSABUOHIEN OBAMOGIE, ESQ

4. FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ

5. ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ 6 BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ

7. DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA , ESQ

8. OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ

9. BABATUNDE ADEOYE, ESQ

10. BABASEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ

11. EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ

12. KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ

13. NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ

14. AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ

15. IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ

16. OLAYIWOLA EMMANUEL AFOLABI, ESQ

17. SULE SHU'AIBU, ESQ

18. ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ

19. ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ

20. KAZEEM ADEKUNLE SOBALOJU, ESQ

21. SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI, ESQ

22. BAMIDELE OLAWOYE IBIRONKE, ESQ

23. OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ

24. FUNMI FALANA, ESQ

25. FELIX TAMARAUDENKEMEFA OKOROTIE,

26. SEUN OLUWAGBENGAAJAYI, ESQ

27. FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ

28. AGADA JOHN ELACHI, ESQ

29. BOLA RASAQ GOLD, ESQ

30. PAUL KASIMANWUNA MADUEMENE, ESQ

31. RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ

32. OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ

33. PAULYN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ

34. JONATHAN GUNU TAIDI, ESQ

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

35. TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ

36. OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ

37. CHRISTOPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ

38. CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ

39. YEMI ADEWALE M'SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ES

40. OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ

41. OLUMIDE AKINWALE OLUJINMI, ESQ.

42. MUSAADAMU ALIYU, ESQ

43. FIDELIS CHUKWUNONYE MBADUGHA ESQ

44. ONYEMAECHI CHUKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ

45. IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ

46 YAKUBU PHILEMON ESQ

47. JONNY UNGWUGWAYE AGIM ESQ

48. ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM ESQ

49. ISAIAH BOZIMO ESQ

50. PRISCA OZOILESIKE ESQ

51. YAHAYA DAN'ASABE DANGANA ESQ

52. ADEDAYO SAMUEL ADEDEJI ESQ

53. ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE ESQ

54. CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU ESQ

55. MUSA AHMED ATTAH ESQ

56. AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE ESQ

57.OLAYEMI BADEWOLE ESQ

58 PROF BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI ESQ, (the lone successful academic applicant for the rank)