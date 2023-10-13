Nigeria: Funmi Falana, Ex-NBA Chair, 56 Others Make New SAN-Designates' List (Full List)

The LPPC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, released the full list of the new SAN-designates in a statement on Thursday.
The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated 58 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Funmi Falana, a women's and children's rights activist; Agada Elachi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja branch; and Emmanuel Enoidem, a former legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, were among the 58 lawyers that made the final list.
The statement, signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, who doubles as the secretary to the LPPC, said the committee approved the list at its 159th plenary meeting held on Thursday.
According to the statement signed by Festus Akande, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, the LPPC considered "four different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petition lacked merit and thus (them) dismissed."
PREMIUM TIMES had reported that one applicants earlier shortlisted for the award, Benedicta Daudu, has a history of examination malpractice which cast a question mark on his qualification for the SAN rank.
Ms Daudu, a law professor and dean of the Faculty of Law at the Taraba State University, was shortlisted alongside 68 other lawyers for the SAN award, but she was part of those initial nominees whose names were dropped from the final list on Thursday.
Among the 58 successful candidates, 57 of them belong to the advocacy category while one is of the academic category.
All 58 appointees are to be sworn in on 21 November.
The inauguration of new SANs usually takes place at the Supreme Court during the ceremony marking the commencement of the court's new legal year.
The rank SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
Members of the Inner Bar, as SANs are fondly called, enjoy some privileges including having seats reserved for them in the front rows of all courts.
Priority is also accorded their cases in court.
They are also distinguishable from other lawyers by their attire which is styled differently from the gown other lawyers wear. Theirs is called "silk."
SEE FULL LIST OF NEW SANS
LEGAL PRACTITIONERS' PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE
SUPREME COURT OF NIGERI
THREE ARMS ZONE, SUPREME COURT CO PLEX,
P.M.B. 308, ABUJA - NIGERIA
Ter. 09-2344762
12 October 2023.
PRESS RELEASE
The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (L C) under the Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Jus ice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON at its 159th Plenary session held today 12th October, 2023, has approved the elevation of 58 Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar.
The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awared as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
The meeting further considered four (4) different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petition lacked merit and thus dismissed.
The swearing--in ceremony of the 58 successful applicants are scheduled to take place on Monday the 27th day of November, 2023.
The new awardees for year 2023 exercise are:
ADVOCATE APPOINTEES IN ORDER OF SENIORITY T THE BAR
1. FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ
2. LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ
3. KINGSLEY OSABUOHIEN OBAMOGIE, ESQ
4. FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ
5. ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ 6 BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ
7. DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA , ESQ
8. OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ
9. BABATUNDE ADEOYE, ESQ
10. BABASEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ
11. EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ
12. KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ
13. NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ
14. AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ
15. IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ
16. OLAYIWOLA EMMANUEL AFOLABI, ESQ
17. SULE SHU'AIBU, ESQ
18. ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ
19. ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ
20. KAZEEM ADEKUNLE SOBALOJU, ESQ
21. SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI, ESQ
22. BAMIDELE OLAWOYE IBIRONKE, ESQ
23. OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ
24. FUNMI FALANA, ESQ
25. FELIX TAMARAUDENKEMEFA OKOROTIE,
26. SEUN OLUWAGBENGAAJAYI, ESQ
27. FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ
28. AGADA JOHN ELACHI, ESQ
29. BOLA RASAQ GOLD, ESQ
30. PAUL KASIMANWUNA MADUEMENE, ESQ
31. RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ
32. OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ
33. PAULYN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ
34. JONATHAN GUNU TAIDI, ESQ
35. TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ
36. OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ
37. CHRISTOPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ
38. CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ
39. YEMI ADEWALE M'SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ES
40. OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ
41. OLUMIDE AKINWALE OLUJINMI, ESQ.
42. MUSAADAMU ALIYU, ESQ
43. FIDELIS CHUKWUNONYE MBADUGHA ESQ
44. ONYEMAECHI CHUKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ
45. IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ
46 YAKUBU PHILEMON ESQ
47. JONNY UNGWUGWAYE AGIM ESQ
48. ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM ESQ
49. ISAIAH BOZIMO ESQ
50. PRISCA OZOILESIKE ESQ
51. YAHAYA DAN'ASABE DANGANA ESQ
52. ADEDAYO SAMUEL ADEDEJI ESQ
53. ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE ESQ
54. CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU ESQ
55. MUSA AHMED ATTAH ESQ
56. AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE ESQ
57.OLAYEMI BADEWOLE ESQ
58 PROF BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI ESQ, (the lone successful academic applicant for the rank)