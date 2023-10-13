Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Super Eagles to Face Host Côte d'Ivoire in Tricky Group

12 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria, who are three-time AFCON champions, were seeded in Pot 2 for the draw,

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside hosts Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

The draw was held on Thursday at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan attended by representatives of all 24 participating teams.

Regarded as the biggest event on African soil, the 2023 AFCON tournament will be taking place in Côte d'Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

More Details to come...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

