Nigeria: Oil Theft - Military Destroys 53 Illegal Refining Sites, Arrests 19 Suspects

The military says troops destroyed illegal refining sites and have sustained momentum against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe have uncovered and deactivated 53 illegal refining sites, recovered stolen products and arrested 19 suspected oil thieves in the last one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major-general, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops had sustained momentum against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He said the troops discovered and destroyed 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks, 253 cooking ovens, two pumping machines, eight speedboats, 17 hoses, 18 drums and two cylinders.

He said the troops also recovered 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 144,980 litres of illegally refined AGO and 71,650 litres of DPK.

"Troops also neutralised one criminal, rescued three hostages and recovered one fabricated rifle, 18 vehicles and one torch light," he said.

South-east operations

In South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of operation UDO KA conducted snap operation and arrested suspected IPOB/ESN in Ikwo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Ebonyi and Imo states during the week.

He said the troops neutralised five terrorists, arrested 12 suspected criminals and rescued seven kidnapped hostages.

"Troops recovered two locally made guns, four rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, one FN rifle barrel, IED materials, 10 water gel explosives, three detonators, one detonating cord among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.," he said.

The defence spokesperson said the military had uncovered and destroyed some of the criminals' safe havens across various theaters of operation.

He revealed that criminals used national parks, game reserves and forests across the country as their hideouts.

"The military has identified several of these 'safe havens' and operations are targeted towards ensuring that they are completely dismantled.

"Recently, one of such hideouts in the southeast was invaded by troops, and they found unspeakable and unprintable activities going on in the invaded camps.

"It goes to tell us that these extremists are cannibals, feasting on fellow human beings and conducting other forms of dastardly acts," he said.