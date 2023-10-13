Nigeria: Lagos Begins Removal of Illegally Parked, Abandoned Trailers Off Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

12 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The enforcement team which was led by LASTMA boss, Bolaji Oreagba, immediately removed over 18 trailers.

The Lagos State government in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the police, has begun the removal of illegally parked or abandoned trailers in Apapa and its environs.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Transportation Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, on Thursday said the decision was taken after the expiration of a 'Removal Order' issued to trailer drivers.

He said the enforcement operation which began on Tuesday would ensure the general safety of motorists and allow free flow of traffic around the entire Apapa axis.

The enforcement team which was led by LASTMA boss, Bolaji Oreagba, on Tuesday has removed over 18 trailers so far.

"The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that every motorist has a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers," Mr Oreagba was quoted as saying.

"Series of meetings have been held with the Petroleum tanker/trailer drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indisciplined on the road.

"All tanker/ trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter."

He further explained that the enforcement operations, which would be a continuous exercise to checkmate the excesses of these trailer drivers and restore sanity around Creek Road, Etisalat Corridor, Trebor Junction, Liverpool, down to Tin-Can first/second Gates to Coconut, Trinity, Sunrise and Mile 2 axis.

Mr Oreagba, however, called on motorists including other road users to take possession of the road and not hesitate to inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailers/ tankers via the Agency hotlines. (08100565860, 08129928515, 08129928593).

He noted that all affected trailers and tankers would be immediately charged to court for prosecution in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

