Nigeria: Climate Change - Journalists Tasked On Environmental Reportage

Fifty Journalists drawn from the six northeastern States have been charged to pay more attention to environmental reportage.

The charge was given at a two-day workshop by the Executive Director of Climate Africa Media Initiative and Centre (CAMAI), Mr. Aliu Aloshe.

Akoshe urged journalists and media organizations to prioritize environmental journalism.

He emphasized the need for media organizations to establish environmental desks and dedicate special content to environmental issues due to their importance in promoting sustainable practices.

Similarly, Jibrin Abubakar, Manager of Media Relations for the Dangote Group in the North, emphasized the importance of protecting the environment, which he described as man's most important asset.

Abubakar noted that in light of the challenges associated with climate change, it is imperative to engage all stakeholders, including the government, citizens, and journalists, to ensure that best environmental practices are implemented.

and to investigate issues related to climate change in order to address the challenges of climate change and promote sustainable environmental practices.

Dangote Group collaborated with Climate Africa Media Initiative and Centre (CAMAI) for the programme geared towards addressing the challenges of climate change, promote sustainable environmental practices and provide valuable insights into the impact of climate change on the environment and the role that journalists can play in promoting sustainable practices.