Nigeria: Fire Outbreak As Residents Scoop Fuel From Fallen Tanker in Lagos

A fire outbreak has occurred around Otedola Bridge in Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos on Thursday evening following scooping of petrol from a fallen petrol tanker by residents.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred as the tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol overturned while moving up the sloppy bridge and fell on the road, spilling its content on the road.

It was further gathered that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service immediately helped in mitigating the petrol spillage in order to curtail any possible eventuality.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the tanker trapped a 14-seater bus whose three occupants were safely evacuated.

As at the time of this report Thursday night, firefighters and other first responders were making frantic efforts to put out the raging fire.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that a fire had broken out in a pile up of vehicles, which included two petrol tankers.

Further investigations revealed that one of the tankers had rolled back onto the other tanker and other vehicles while ascending the bridge, resulting in the collision and subsequent fire.

Currently, the exact number of individuals trapped in the inferno was unknown.

However, preliminary assessments have determined that there were three container-laden trucks, two tankers loaded with unknown but highly flammable materials, one tipper truck transporting gravel, one flatbed truck, and three other cars involved.

To address the situation, a total of four fire trucks have been deployed, along with personnel from LASTMA, LASEMA, and the Nigeria Police Force.

Details Later...