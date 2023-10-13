Nigeria: Fire Outbreak As Residents Scoop Fuel From Fallen Tanker in Lagos

12 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olamide Ojuokaiye

A fire outbreak has occurred around Otedola Bridge in Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos on Thursday evening following scooping of petrol from a fallen petrol tanker by residents.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred as the tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol overturned while moving up the sloppy bridge and fell on the road, spilling its content on the road.

It was further gathered that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service immediately helped in mitigating the petrol spillage in order to curtail any possible eventuality.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the tanker trapped a 14-seater bus whose three occupants were safely evacuated.

As at the time of this report Thursday night, firefighters and other first responders were making frantic efforts to put out the raging fire.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that a fire had broken out in a pile up of vehicles, which included two petrol tankers.

Further investigations revealed that one of the tankers had rolled back onto the other tanker and other vehicles while ascending the bridge, resulting in the collision and subsequent fire.

Currently, the exact number of individuals trapped in the inferno was unknown.

However, preliminary assessments have determined that there were three container-laden trucks, two tankers loaded with unknown but highly flammable materials, one tipper truck transporting gravel, one flatbed truck, and three other cars involved.

To address the situation, a total of four fire trucks have been deployed, along with personnel from LASTMA, LASEMA, and the Nigeria Police Force.

Details Later...

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.