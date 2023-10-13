Nigeria: Peter Obi's Academic Records Questionable - LP Faction

The LP faction said the name written on Mr Obi's academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was different from the name his NYSC certificate bears.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has alleged that there is a "discrepancy" in the credentials submitted to the party by its presidential candidate in the 25 February election, Peter Obi.

Mr Arabambi made the allegation on Wednesday during an interview on AIT.

He was reacting to Mr Obi's earlier press conference on the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu's certificate released by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Mr Arabambi claimed he was among the people who screened Mr Obi before the party's presidential primary.

He said the name written on Mr Obi's academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was different from the name his NYSC certificate bears.

"I was part of the people who did the screening for him. In the form EC9, we gave him, he wrote that he attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka and he wrote that he finished his youth service but unfortunately, in the final submission of the form he only submitted his school certificate," he said.

Mr Arabambi explained that something was "fishy" because the name Mr Obi's school sent for mobilisation was not what was written on his NYSC certificate.

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obi challenged President Bola Tinubu to unveil his true identity to save the image of the country.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the LP candidate said Nigerians deserved to know for a certainty the true identity of their leader and that this overrides whatever rights the president may have to his privacy.

He further stated that the international community deserved to know the true identity of the president with whom they will engage in Nigeria.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, explained that the Chicago State University saga certificate and the lingering identity question marks of the president have worsened the country's "less-than-glorious image internationally. "

Obi's identity shrouded in mystery

Mr Arabambi said he does not understand what the LP presidential candidate wants to achieve with his recent moves and utterances.

"This destination that he is going to, I don't know what he wants to achieve. We have before the Supreme Court his own petition and the pleadings are not there, you are now calling out someone to come and reveal his true identity.

"For us, we don't know the true identity of Peter Obi even in the Labour Party because everything was shrouded in secrecy at that time between him and Abure in Asaba," he said.

"You know we were rushing because we had just a day to do our presidential primary and that was why he was able to get away with it, but we have it on record that Obi's name on his NYSC certificate and the one on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka certificate are different," the factional spokesperson said.

Obi's records in public space - DG

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, LP Campaign Director General, Akin Osuntokun, said he does not have what to say about the allegations because all the details of Mr Obi are out there in the public for verifications.

"You know the kind of things they say. The man who is saying all these things has no consequence. They are just making a nuisance out of themselves. What do you want me to say to such people?" he said.

He wondered if the statement from Mr Arabambi made any sense.

"People who are not even in the party - where did he screen Peter Obi? Where? When did Peter Obi join the Labour Party and where was he then?" he said

Background

Last week, the CSU presented to Atiku's legal with Mr Tinubu's academic records following the ruling of a US court.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, had approached the court requesting it to order the court to release the documents.

CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg, made a deposition at the court the following day, giving further details on the documents that were released to Mr Atiku's team.

In a subsequent press conference last Thursday, the legal team said it identified at least five discrepancies in the documents issued by the CSU. It said the documents were sufficient enough to overturn the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal at the Supreme Court.

The team said it established that Mr Tinubu committed forgery, has dual citizenship, and presented an NYSC certificate that has a different name from the one he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

During the conference, Atiku also requested Mr Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join him in the fight.

He vowed not to give up the fight against the president unless the Supreme Court ruled against him.

The PDP has already sought the permission of the Supreme Court where he is appealing the judgement of the PEPC, to present the documents to it.

Mr Obi has also approached the Supreme Court to appeal against the judgement of the PEPC.