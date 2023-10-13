Nigeria: Apapa Gridlock - Lagos Govt Evacuates Abandoned Trucks

13 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

....Impounds 18 for indiscriminate parking

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Nigeria Police, yesterday, impounded 18 trucks and removed abandoned and indiscriminately parked trucks on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

The enforcement came barely 48 hours after the Senate and the state government expressed the need for concerted efforts to end the perennial, interactable traffic gridlock in Apapa and environs.

Leading the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to Lagos, was the Chairman of the Committee and former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni.

Speaking during the enforcement exercise, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba explained that the decision, which was taken after the expiration of a 'Removal Order' issued to truck drivers, would ensure the general safety of motorists and allow unimpeded free flow of traffic around the entire Apapa axis.

Oreagba, who spoke through LASTMA's Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that over 18 trucks have so far been removed by the government, following its zero tolerance for gridlocks and indiscipline.

He said: "The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that motorists have a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers.

"Series of meetings have been held with the Petroleum tanker/trailer drivers' branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indiscipline on the road.

"All tanker/trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter."

