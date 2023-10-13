Tanzania/Cote d'Ivoire: Amrouche's Tanzania Handed Tough 2023 Afcon Draw

Nairobi — Tanzania have been placed in a tough Group F after the draw for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was conducted on Thursday evening in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Tanzanians, coached by former Harambee Stars tactician Adel Amrouche, will face off with World Cup semi finalists Morocco, DR Congo and Zambia, as they return to the Cup of Nations for the first time since 2019.

Despite the tough draw, the Taifa Stars are confident they can maneuver and make their first ever round of 16 qualification.

All teams which have qualified are tough. There is no easy team or group. For us, we have been drawn against two teams which we have played against before so they are familiar to us. We have an opportunity as a team to plan and execute well and I am confident we can get something good from this group," Taifa Stars assistant coach Suleiman Hemed said after the draw.

Meanwhile, Group C is majorly seen as the Group of death as it includes defending champions Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia.

Hosts Ivory Coast have been placed in Group A and will square out with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The Ivoirians face Guinea Bissau in the opening game of the grournament.

Groups:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde Islands, Mozambique

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania