Nigeria: Lagos Court to Take Final Arguments in American Businessman's Visa Scam Trial

The Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, has fixed 11 December for the adoption of final written addresses in the trial of Marco Ramirez, an American businessman, charged with $1.2 million visa fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mr Ramirez alongside his companies - USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP - for an alleged $1.2 million EB-5 visa scam.

EB-5 visa is issued to immigrants who want to obtain permanent residency in the U.S. through their investments in the country.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants obtained $1.2 million from his victims as a processing fee for their investments in his company under the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme. The investments, he promised, would qualify the victims to be eligible for the issuance of a USA Green Card.

The defendant, however, allegedly reneged on his promise, according to a statement by the EFCC giving highlights of Wednesday's proceedings when the court fixed the date for final arguments in the case.

Arraignments

EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said in the statement released on Friday that Mr Ramirez was initially arraigned on 12 counts of fraud to which he pleaded "not guilty".

He was later re-arraigned by the EFCC, through its prosecutor, M.S. Owede, on 24 June 2022 on an amended 16 counts.

Mr Ramirez, again, pleaded "not guilty" to the amended charges when they were read to him.

Following his not-guilty plea, trial thereafter commenced.

After the prosecution closed its case, Mr Ramirez opened his defence denying all the charges of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence. On the close of defence, the judge, Mojisola Dada ordered parties to file and exchange their final written addresses.

The judge, on Wednesday, adjourned till 11 December for the adoption of final written addresses.

Part of the charges filed against the defendant are as follows:

Count 13 of the amended charge reads: "Marco Antonio Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, between 5th February 2013 and 18th April 2013 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonourably converted to your personal use the aggregate sum of $545,000 property of Godson Onyemaechi Echegile."

Count 14 reads: "Marco Antonio Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, between 12th July 2012 and 7th November 2012 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonourably converted to your personal use the aggregate sum of $314,800 property of Abubakar Umar Sadiq."

Count 15 reads: "Marco Antonio Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, between 19th February 2013 and 18th April 2013 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonourably converted to your personal use the aggregate sum of $230,000 property of Abubakar Umar Sadiq."

Count 16 reads: "Marco Antonio Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, and Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP , between 14th June 2013 and 26th September 2013 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonourably converted to your personal use the aggregate sum of $149,000 property of Olukayode Sodimu."