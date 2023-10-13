Nigeria: 11 Vehicles Burnt in Petrol Tanker Explosion in Lagos

Lagos fire agency says no lives were lost and no "injuries recorded as occupants escaped unhurt."

A petrol-laden tanker exploded at the Iganmu bridge in Lagos on Thursday night.

Adeseye Margaret, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in a statement said that the fire damaged 11 vehicles.

"The raging fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of Fire continues to allow for an investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy," the statement reads.

"11 vehicles which include: 2 tankers, 1 tipper truck, 3 trailers, 3 cars and 2 micro-mini buses i.e korope."

The fire agency said that no lives were lost and no "injuries recorded as occupants escaped unhurt."

The cause of the explosion is however yet unknown.