Nigeria: Imo Governorship Election Won't Hold in Some Polling Units - Official

Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, says it is prepared to conduct the upcoming Imo State governorship election in 4,720 polling units in the state.

The number is 38 short of the total 4,758 polling units earlier marked by INEC for the 11 November governorship election in the state.

The Supervising National Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Ken Ukeagu, said the election would not be held in the 38 polling units because INEC recorded zero registered voters there.

He said this at the presentation of the official voter register to political parties on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital.

Mr Ukeagu said 17 political parties would field candidates at the election.

"The total number of registered voters for the election in Imo is 2,419,922 comprising 1,199,263 males and 1,220,659 females.

"INEC has cleared nine hurdles out of the 13 hurdles for clearing for the governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa slated for the same day.

"The publication of the official register of voters is the 10th hurdle and that is what we did on Thursday.

"The three remaining issues are the publication of Notice of Poll, the declaration of the last day for campaigns by political parties and the conduct of the election itself," Mr Ukeagu said.

He explained that the publication of the official register of voters for the governorship election was in compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act (2022).

"We are also making progress in critical areas of preparation for the election including the provision of sensitive and non-sensitive materials and the recruitment of ad-hoc staff.

"We are equally making progress in planning for the movement of personnel and materials for the election," he added.

Mock accreditation

Mr Ukeagu said INEC would organise mock accreditation in nine polling units spread across nine local government areas and registration areas in Imo's three senatorial districts on Saturday using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

"The exercise will enable INEC to test run the functionality of the BVAS and accreditation process as part of preparation for the governorship election," he explained.

Mr Ukeagu assured Imo people that INEC had concluded arrangements to conduct a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election.

"Political parties, candidates and their supporters are cautioned to shun violence, voter intimidation and any form of malpractice during the election," he charged.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Sylvia Agu, a professor, said the publication of the official register of voters was a pivotal aspect of the election.

"As we proceed with the activities ahead of the elections, let us remember that democracy thrives when all stakeholders work together in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect," Mr Agu admonished.

(NAN)