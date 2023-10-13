Nigeria: Security Operatives Rescue 18 People Kidnapped in Kebbi

The 18 persons were on Wednesday abducted from their homes at Kanya in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Security operatives have rescued 18 persons, who were on Wednesday abducted from their homes at Kanya in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Ahmed Idris, media aide to Governor Nasir Idris, said on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, that the council chairman, Hussani Aliyu-Bena, confirmed the rescue of the victims on Thursday.

He quoted Mr Aliyu-Bena as saying that the victims were rescued at Karen Bena while their abductors were attempting to cross into Zamfara at about 5:30 p.m.

"This followed concerted efforts by the Dr Idris-led administration in protecting the lives and property of Kebbi citizens," he stated.

Mr Idris stated that the council boss lauded the state government for the prompt release of funds to security agencies leading to the success recorded.

"Financial assistance from the state government will certainly boost the morale of security personnel to protect the lives and property of people of the state.

"In fact, many villagers have started returning to their homes and continued with their farming activities.

"Since four days ago the army and the Nigeria Air Force have neutralised many bandits in the area," Aliyu-Bena said in the statement issued by Idris. (NAN)