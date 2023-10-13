Nigeria: Lagos Govt Seal Off More Markets Over Filth

Splendure8/Wikimedia
Ladipo Market
13 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

While Mile 12 is an international foodstuffs market, Owode Onirin is a one-stop iron and steel market.

The Lagos State Government has sealed off Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets over indiscriminate waste disposal and parking.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state's commissioner for environment, made this known via his X handle.

Mile 12 International Food Market is located at the Ikorodu end of Lagos State. It is the terminus of food brought from the northern part of the country and neighbouring countries.

At the market, various perishables such as pepper, yam, onions and others are sold. It's the wholesaler's preferred market for foodstuffs.

The markets were sealed off for various environmental contraventions such as filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the major road.

"As I instructed, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of today (Friday, October 13) sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment

of trucks on the major road, thereby impeding the free flow of traffic," the commissioner posted.

Owode Onirin on the other hand is a one-stop auto shop situated at Kosofe local government area along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.