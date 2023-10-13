Nigeria: Tinubu Okays 260 Emergency Road Repairs, Reconstitution of Ferma Board

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, on Thursday, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved more than 260 road repairs interventions across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He disclosed this while speaking with reporters after an audience with President Tinubu in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Umahi, who said the emergency repairs on the 260 roads nationwide would gulp about N217 billion, added that President Tinubu had approved more road construction works, including project upgrades.

According to him, the President has also approved the resurfacing of the 3rd Mainland Bridge, construction of Lekki deep seaport road, re-construction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu and reconstruction of two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

Other roads approved for construction include the upgrading of the ongoing Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia road, dualization of the Lafia by-pass.

The minister also said President Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), with the aim of speeding up the road maintenance nationwide.