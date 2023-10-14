Nigeria: Davido, Chioma Welcome Twins in the U.S.

13 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Onu Stephen

This remarkable moment arrives a year after the couple's firstborn, Ifeanyi, tragically drowned in a swimming pool in the singer's Banana Island residence.

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has embraced an extraordinary moment of joy with his wife, Chioma, as they welcomed a set of twins in the U.S.

In a viral video which surfaced on Friday, the couple were seen beaming with delight, cradling their twins - a boy and a girl.

Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, shot the video outside the hospital premises and announced that the twins would ride home in a Bentley.

It was reported that the 'Timeless' singer welcomed the set of twins on Monday, but the artiste has yet to make an official statement .

Music executive Ovie Ofugura also confirmed the news by congratulating the couple on his official X account.

Official. Double blessings!❤️❤️ https://t.co/ywK9Nl3tDh pic.twitter.com/323pR6s4DU-- Ovie (@OvieO) October 13, 2023

View this post on InstagramA post shared by The Tattle Room 🇳🇬 🌎 (@thetattleroomng)

In the viral video, Davido's billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, is excited as he welcomes his grandchildren for their first ride.

David and Chioma had always been an item for quite a very long time. However, it was only in March 2023 that the singer confirmed that they were officially married.

He had also hinted about the wedding last year in an Insta Story video posted by UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

With the arrival of the newly born 'twin-Adelekes', the comment section on Chioma's Instagram page is already brimming with well-wishes and congratulatory messages, underlining the magnitude of this exhilarating news.

