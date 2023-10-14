Nigeria: We'll Rehabilitate Collapsed 112m Reservoir Capacity Alau Dam - Govt

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, yesterday, assured of rehabilitation of the collapsed 112 million reservoir capacity Alau Dam in Jere Local Government Area, Maiduguri, Borno State, based on the Dam's important role towards achieving food security and adding value to the livelihoods of farmers and residents.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Hon Bello Goronyo, while on inspection of the collapsed Dam as contained in a statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Funmi Imuetinyan.

Goronyo said the Dam is of strategic importance to the people of Jere Local Government as far as food production and water supply are concerned.

According to the statement, Goronyo explained that the inspection is aimed at assessing the extent of damage to the dam and exploring strategies for its restoration, recognizing its vital economic importance.

He was accompanied on the visit by Senior Management staff from the Ministry, the Managing Director of Chad Basin Development Authority, Engr. Abba Garba, FNSE, and staff from the Chad River Basin Development Authority in Maiduguri, Borno State.

However, Goronyo pointed out the need for closer collaboration between the Federal Government and Borno State Government to expedite the completion of various water projects and also expand irrigable land for food production within the Chad Basin Development Authority, to align with the nation's food security goals, in line with the 'Renewed Hope Agenda' of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State expressed his appreciation for the unwavering dedication of Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, in addressing the water and sanitation challenges faced by the State.

The Minister of State and his delegation also visited the Chad Basin Development Authority Songhai farms, which encompass sections for poultry, catfish, cattle, and greenhouses for tomato and sunflower cultivation, contributing to feed formulation and cholesterol-free oil production.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Chad River Basin Development Authority, Engr Abba Garba, highlighted the importance of the Alau Dam, which has a reservoir capacity of 112 million cubic meters.

According to Garba, originally the Dam was intended to provide irrigation farmland for Jere residents, and it later became essential for supplying water to the growing population of Maiduguri due to increased demand.

He made it known that the Alau Dam's purpose has been hampered by its recent collapse as a result of the 2022 devastating flood that caused an overload of water from the upstream, leading to structural corrosion and eventual collapse.

The MD further disclosed that procurement processes to assess the impact and rehabilitate the dam are currently underway.