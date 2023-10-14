Nigeria: Davido, Wife Step Out of U.S. Hospital With Newborn Twins

13 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

A video of Nigerian-American superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his wife Chioma, holding their newborn twins, has surfaced online.

LEADERSHIP reported that the twins were born in the United States.

In the viral video, Chioma was seen seated on a wheelchair holding the twins on both hands with Davido standing by her side.

Davido had earlier pleaded with fans to stop circulating old images of them in a hospital during the birth of their late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who tragically died in a pool at their Lagos residence last year.

 

