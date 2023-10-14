Nigeria: Kano Weds 1,800 Couples

13 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State government, Friday, officiated the tying of the knot of not fewer than 1,800 couples under the mass wedding scheme sponsored by the government in the state.

The occasion which took place at the Emir of Kano's palace was graced by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, National Leader of the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso and other prominent personalities.

While Kwankwaso stood in as the representative of the grooms, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was the representative (Wali) of the brides.

Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen, presided over the wedding which saw the sum of N50,000 paid as dowry on behalf of each groom to their bride.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf said the event was a testament to the state's dedication to promoting cultural traditions and social cohesion while providing couples with a memorable and cost-effective way to formalize their unions.

He said the festivities will continue on Saturday with ceremonies "Walima" (traditional feast) scheduled to take place at the Government House.

He said the mass wedding initiative not only strengthened the bonds between couples but also underscored the commitment of Kano State to support its citizens and celebrate the institution of marriage.

"The event reflects the deep-rooted values and unity of the people in Kano State and highlights the state government's dedication to preserving traditions while ensuring a bright future for its residents," Governor Yusuf said.

The mass wedding was decentralized with others taking place in various local governments that made up the state in an attempt to control the crowd and ease movement.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the mass wedding were mostly widows and divorcees.

