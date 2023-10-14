Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management for FERMA

13 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu says he expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role FERMA will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:

Chairman of FERMA Board -- Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA -- Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) -- Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) -- Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) -- ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) -- Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) -- Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) -- Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) -- Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) -- Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) -- Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) -- Aminu Adamu Papa

President Tinubu said he expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 13, 2023

