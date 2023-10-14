Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Ex-Minister Bello Yusuf

13 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
President Tinubu extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the former minister and former senator, Bello Yusuf's family and friends, as well as the government and people of Jigawa State.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU MOURNS EX-INTERIOR MINISTER, BELLO MAITAMA YUSUF

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of a former minister and chieftain of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf.

The President extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to Senator Yusuf's family and friends, as well as the government and people of Jigawa State.

"A true believer in Nigeria's unity and stability, Senator Maitama Yusuf contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of this country. In the public service, he was selfless. He was dedicated to effective service delivery in order to improve the lives of Nigerians. He served Nigeria meritoriously as the Honourable Minister in the Federal Ministries of Interior and Commerce before being elected into the Nigerian Senate by his people.

"Senator Yusuf was widely regarded as an advocate for good governance, transparency, and youth empowerment during his time in the Senate. Later in life, he was engaged in business, and he made success out of it.

"Nigerians will fondly remember and honour his memory, particularly for the courageous and pivotal role he played in countering attempts by anti-democratic forces to undermine the country's democracy by seeking to extend the constitutional term limits of elected leaders," the President affirmed.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah grant the soul of Sardaunan Dutse eternal rest and give succour to all those who grieve over this irreplaceable loss.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 13, 2023

