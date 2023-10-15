Nigeria: Oil Pipeline Contracts - Uneasy Calm As Niger-Delta Stakeholders Renew Resource Control Agitation

·Youths point a finger at North, South-West cabal

·NNPC Limited pours oil on troubled waters

By Emma Amaeze

THERE has been nervous apprehension in the Niger Delta, in the last few weeks, over the bottleneck in reinstating the pipeline surveillance contract to the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, operated by the leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

While the contract, according to informed sources, is reportedly undergoing a process of renewal, some governors of Niger Delta, monarchs, leaders, parliamentarians, and stakeholders, who felt the TSSNL, performed brilliantly in the first year, harped on the need for the Federal Government to restore it.

NNPCL's explains new contracts

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, which championed TSSNL's inclusion in the pipeline contract, came under fire from stakeholders when it announced, recently, the award of pipeline contracts to some companies, which critics branded the 'Northern cabal,' exclusive of Tompolo's firm.

They alleged that the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, 'quietly' awarded 'juicy' rehabilitation contracts for the nation's pipelines to four companies owned by northerners without due process.

However, the NNPCL moved to douse tension when it saw the swelling fury, during the week. It said, "It is crucial to provide accurate information to address any misconceptions and ensure transparency in our operations. We would like to state categorically that these reports are fallacious and designed to bring the good name of the company into disrepute."

It explained that it subjected the selection process to a competitive tender guided by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) standards, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) expertise, and the active involvement of a Transaction Advisor.

Pointing out that it also had representations from NEITI and the Ministry of Justice in the project development team and the evaluation exercise, NNPCL said the composition of consortium members per lot spread across Nigeria, it explained that, for instance, LOT one had Oilserv Ltd, Chu Kong Steel Pipe Group Company Ltd, and Saupdi Crown Oilserv.

For LOT two, it noted that they awarded it to MacReady Oil and Gas Services, COBRA Instalicios S.A, Control Y Montajes Industriales & International De Pipelines, Iron Products Industries Ltd, and Batelitwin Global Services Ltd.

Others were Bauen Empresa Constructora SAU, Sanderton Energy Ltd, and the Spanish National Association of Manufacturers.

Besides, the NNPCL stated it awarded LOT three to A. A Rano, Zakhem Construction Nigeria, Bablinks Resources Ltd, and VAE Controls S.R.O, while LOT four had MRS Oil and Gas and CPPE Nigeria Ltd.

"It is imperative to emphasize that these contracts are Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreements, and selected partners are to finance the rehabilitation and do not entail the transfer of control of these assets to any company.

"Our aim is to enhance the integrity and functionality of the pipelines to facilitate the efficient transportation of crude oil to refineries and the distribution of its products across the country."

Youths accuse

North, South-West

Conversely, youths of the region, who gathered in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, to review the delay in renewing TSSNL's Limited, pipeline contract, and other developments in the oil sector, read Monkey Business by the NNPC Limited and the Nigerian government.

Coordinator of the coalition of youths from the six states of the South-South, who renewed the agitation for resource control, Izon Ebi, told Saturday Vanguard, "The people of Niger Delta have watched the impunity going on in the oil and gas sector for so long.

"Yes, of course, they only left our sons and brothers to guide the pipelines in their fatherland, while their bravery goes unrequited by the Federal Government of Nigeria which shares the resources between the North and South West.

"These two regions have tossed the dice, and shared the patrimonial inheritance of the Niger Delta, leaving none for the unborn children of our region. Recently, Conoil Limited owned by someone from the South-West gained Agip Multinational Oil Company.

"A retired general from the North owns a 50 percent share in Bonga Oil Field, which is known to all Nigerians, and the list continues like that between the South West and the North.

" As if that one was not enough, they clandestinely sacked all Niger Delta sons and daughters in the NNPCL, who still have over 14 months left to serve their country, and nicknamed it 'compulsory retirement.'

"We cannot continue this toxic relationship with friends who after we finish rubbing their backs, in return, whoop our own back. The most interesting thing was that Tompolo's TSSNL has uncovered the most troubling agenda by the north and southwest to steal our crude oil and sell, using their sons in the forces.

"Yes, those that were implicated severely in the crude oil stealing are the Nigerian forces. What percentage of the Nigerian forces is coming from the South-East, South-South, and Niger Delta?

"So, the plan is not only to stop us from controlling our resources but also make 40 percent of the total crude oil resources disappear from the Nigerian economy, using their military grab teams.

"Since these eyes opening discoveries by Tompolo's Tantita, and other keen observers, they have eased out of NNPCL four sons of the Niger Delta involved in bringing TSSNL into pipeline surveillance.

"For many decades, they have ostracized the Niger Delta region from the oil business affairs of this nation in a stealthy agreement between the North and South-West.

"The renewal of the crumbs-picking job of pipeline surveillance that was awarded to a Niger Delta son for the growth and sustenance of national economy has suffered a setback, even when it is obvious Tantita security outfit performed beyond expectations.

"Our question is: why will Nigeria reduce our sons to mere security men to guide and protect their own inheritance while the children of the North and South-West control every department of the national economy built from the natural resources of the Niger Delta?

Rise, fight for resource control

"Judging from the results of military and democratic regimes, we, the Niger Delta people, have found out that Nigeria cannot manage the resources in the Niger Delta regions for the betterment of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

"We call on the royal fathers of the Niger Delta, the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, governors of the Niger Delta, political leaders in the National and state House of Assembly to rise and fight for resource control.

"Others are the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, HRM Ateke Michael Tom, civil society organizations, and youths of the oil-producing states, all ex-agitators, men, women, and children of Niger Delta.

"Only resource control will be a panacea for a happy, progressive, and free Niger Delta region. Those who diligently serve their fatherland deserve accolades in order to feel loved and appreciated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such is the case when that son is coming from the Northern Nigeria or the South West, but not from the Niger Delta region.

" Look at how the Nigerian government has treated Tompolo and his team of brave men (Tantita) from the Niger Delta states, who descended too low to take the position of ordinary watchmen over the pipeline that is taking their own God-given resources, while these resources are being stolen by those in the government.

"Our advice to Tompolo and other Niger Delta sons reduced to mere beggars is that they should stop begging for contracts to protect their father's resources for the country that has shown us nothing but wickedness.

"Our sons have once again shown bravado and love for their fatherland, but all these rare services were all played down by the people around the government, whose modus operandi is apple polishing.

"We, therefore, call on the elder state leader and South-South leader, Pa Edwin Clark, PANDEF, and all Niger Delta stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, call, and champion an all-inclusive Niger Delta resource control agitation, as this is the only panacea for our wasted years.

"We already organized our youths to give protection to stakeholders that would work together towards the realization of resource control.

"If our leaders cannot call for a Niger Delta extraordinary stakeholders conference for resource control after 21 days of our public statement, we, the youths of Niger Delta, will have no option than join hands with other agitators, and brothers to demand that every oil exploration and exportation in the Niger Delta should return to evacuation immediately.

"We are going to device every strategy within and off limits to get it right this time," he said.