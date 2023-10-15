Liberia: Access to Justice Remains a Top Concern for the LGBTQ+ Community in Liberia

Liberians have voted to elect a new set of leaders who would oversee the country's affairs for the next six and nine years, respectively. But for the underground LGBT community, issues such as access to justice, healthcare, protection, and the respect of basic human rights continue to be problems that those seeking elected offices are avoiding.

Abigail Mulbah, 22, is a lesbian and a footballer. She is primarily concerned about her 'gay brothers' who are constantly at risk of harm.

"Our brothers out there--I am concerned about them because people in the communities and the Zogos regularly misbehave towards them," says Abigail, whose name has been changed to protect her identity. "For me, it's difficult for anyone to know I'm a lesbian."

"People can see us, and they can say and do anything to us; and when you file a complaint, nothing comes of it. It's like somebody is misusing the money when you sell drugs, and where can you file a complaint for something to come of it? Nowhere."

She is concerned that during the last three months of political canvassing by political parties and independent candidates, the LGBTQ+ community has been excluded.

Her greatest desire, she says, is for the queer community to be given a voice.

"I hope that anyone who wins will be able to speak up for us. They need to protect us. They need to give us a voice. I hope that anyone who wins will advocate for the community. Advocate for us so that our brothers can walk freely on the streets."

Momo Sheriff, 40, works as a social worker at a local human rights organization. Identifying as a bisexual male, the right to life, education, access to justice, healthcare, and open identification were perched atop his concerns when he voted on October 10.

"When it comes to the community, we are in our shells. The police don't take your issues seriously. We are tired of being looked down upon--when you go to the hospital, you are stigmatized."

Sheriff says he is becoming weary of the discrimination he faces daily. "People don't want to accept us. We are at risk in our own country."

LGBTQI+ individuals continue to record instances of assaults, stigmatization, discrimination, harassment, and hate speech by community members. The 2022 US State Department report on the country continues to highlight instances of assault, discrimination, and abuse against the LGBT community.

In May of this year, Dominic Bropleh (name changed to protect his identity) accused FHI360 of outing his health status when the organization plastered his face on flyers across the country as an HIV+ individual.

In May 2021, members of a community watch team beat three men on suspicion they were gay in the Gobachop community of Paynesville. According to two of the survivors, the community watch team members threatened and assaulted them, rendering one of their friends unconscious.

In June 2021, Nuchie Michael, a teenager and a student at the St. Matthew United Methodist School in New Kru Town, was expelled for cross-dressing.

In 2020, Cheeseman Cole, a disgraced ex-soldier from the Armed Forces of Liberia, was arrested for reportedly brutalizing 27 men suspected of being gay. In November 2019, partygoers were stoned and beaten over suspicions they were attending a gay wedding at an event hosted by Population Services International (PSI).

In September 2018, invitees at a PSI event in Sinkor were attacked and severely brutalized. The LGBT community faces worse discrimination as they are often blamed by religious leaders for spreading deadly diseases in the country.

Identifying as gay is not illegal in Liberia. But it could lead to violent attacks against a person who does so. In May 2020, fashion model Tarus Cole fled the country over remarks that '99% of Liberian men are gay.' Liberian law criminalizes same-sex sexual acts. Articles 14.74, 14.79, and 50.7 of the Penal Code of 1976 consider "voluntary sodomy" as a first-degree misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to one-year imprisonment.

Liberia's gay community saw a glimmer of hope that they might make progress in achieving rights in 2012 when Hillary Clinton, then US Secretary of State, announced that "gay rights are human rights" and aid would be tied to how countries treat sexual minorities. "...being LGBT does not make you less human. And that is why gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights," Secretary Clinton said. That hope was soon dampened when President Sirleaf, in an interview with The Guardian, defended the current law that criminalizes homosexuality.

Then, Jewel Howard Taylor, former first lady, Senator, and current Vice-President, introduced a bill to make homosexuality a first-degree felony.

That bill did not pass. Sirleaf later backpedaled on her earlier remarks in an interview alongside former Irish President Mary Robinson, saying, incorrectly, that no law criminalizes homosexuality in Liberia.

ANC, UP Frowns on LGBTQ LGBTQ+ rights continue to be a thorny and sticky issue during the political season in Liberia. A candidate accused of being gay or siding with the LGBTQ+ community could likely suffer a massive loss. This was evident in 2014 when Robert Sirleaf, son of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, then a senatorial candidate of Montserrado, unsuccessfully fended off rumors of his sexual preference, leading to his massive defeat to President George Weah in the midterm elections.

Recently, the standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings, has found himself in a similar boat à la Mr. Sirleaf over gay rights due to an interview the former Coca-Cola executive reportedly held with a deceased journalist, saying "it's a lifestyle I struggle with."

His critics have repeated that interview to suggest that Cummings' sexual preference is men despite being a family man with grandchildren. But the former Coca-Cola and Pillsbury executive, according to the Daily Observer, has dismissed the allegations, terming them as nonsense.

The government of President Weah continues to be reticent on the protection of the basic human rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The spokesperson of the ruling CDC, Kanio Bai Gbala, could not be reached for comment. The former ruling Unity Party, the main challenger to President Weah's governing CDC, has recently argued that accepting gay rights disrespects Liberia's "cultural sensitivity."

Like Momo Sheriff and Abigail Johnson, Sekou Kromah says equality remains on the uppermost part of his mind for the elections.

"We don't want any discrimination. We want them to focus more on human rights because we are tired of being seen differently in our communities," says Kromah, whose name has also been changed to protect his identity. Kromah, 22, mentioned that he is disappointed that the majority of those wishing to be elected did not engage with the LGBTQ+ community to showcase and explain their various platforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Had he not attended training recently, Kromah said he would have had no idea there were also pro-LGBQ+ sympathizers in the race. The training, organized by the Liberia Equality Network, was supported by Jhpiego to provide civic education to members of minority groups.

According to the Executive Director of LEN, who did not wish to be named, the organization invited two legislative political aspirants to share their platforms.

"It's important for marginalized groups to take part in elections and not be left out. We invited them to show how their platforms benefit the community." The event, he said, drew about 50 participants, including Amarak Kromah who were elated. "Basically, members of the community were ostracized and bullied during the registration period. We encourage people to vote for those who will not support discriminatory laws but will get rid of laws that target the community.

Cookies Brown (name changed to protect her identity), 39, is a trans woman who sells socks on Bushrod Island. While peace is the aftermath of the election she hopes for, she prays the country gets a leader who respects her rights and freedom to sashay.

"I didn't hear the politicians saying anything. I felt bad. But what can we do? We can't say anything--the discrimination is too much." Cookies reveal that she is a subject of constant harassment in the street.

"Someone jumped on me to fight because I'm a trans woman. Anyone who wins, let them give us freedom--everyone has the right to live and love. There is no respect in our community. We are suffering."