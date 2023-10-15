Nigeria: Mass Wedding - Don't Check Your Spouse's Phones, Kwankwaso Tells Couples

14 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Senator Rabi'u Kwankwaso, the NNPP National leader, has advised the 1,800 couples under the mass wedding scheme against checking their spouses' phones. This is to avoid anything that could lead to the marriage break up, he counselled.

Kwankwaso spoke at the reception organised for the couples by the State Government at the Open Theatre in the Kano Government House on Saturday.

He said checking spouses' phones is one of the major causes of marriage breakups, hence the need for couples to shun anything that could lead to such a crisis.

"You have been advised by all and sundry. I believe you have been advised a thousand times. Ulamas, parents, relatives and even business people have advised you on how to live peacefully with one another.

"But I have one single advice for you; that is checking spouses' phones. Don't peep at your spouses' phones as that is the major cause of marriage breakup these days," he said. (NAN)

