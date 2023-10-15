Nigeria: Troops Rescue 4 Kidnapped Zamfara Varsity Students

In a daring rescue operation, Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West have liberated four students of Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), Zamfara State, who were kidnapped by armed bandits on Saturday.

According to a news dissemination platform, PRNigeria, the students were abducted from their off-campus residence at Sabon Gida under Damba area of Gusau local government area of the State.

A defence intelligence source said that in a timely and swift response to distress calls, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji immediately blocked all major exit routes in tackling the armed bandits.

"The troops immediately mobilized and formed blocking position at a possible withdrawal routes which led to heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

"Troops' superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and fled. During the encounter with the terrorists, two of the students escaped while the two others, a male and female, were safely rescued by the gallant soldiers," the source told PRNigeria.

Also, spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, when contacted, confirmed the success of the rescue operation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the four students of FUGUS were different from the last set of all-female students kidnapped from their off-campus residence by the bandits last month.