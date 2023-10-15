Nigeria/Mozambique: Osimhen Undergoes Scan, Doubtful for Nigeria, Mozambique Clash

The result of a scan to determine the extent of a hamstring injury suffered by Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in Friday's Super Eagles friendly match against Saudi Arabia will be known this Sunday, national team coach Jose Peseiro has revealed.

The Napoli striker walked out of the game in the 55th minute without any help after he suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg.

Peseiro expressed his disappointment at Osimhen's injury and was contemplating sending Osimhen back to Napoli for further evaluation of the injury, stating the importance of the player to both his club and country.

"He wasn't at his best, we'll evaluate whether to send him back to Naples," Peseiro said.

"We always work in coordination with the clubs, so we must have respect just as they have for the national teams. We interface daily with each player.

"Our responsibility is also the physical form of our players. Osimhen is a fantastic player, Napoli needs him, and so do we. So it's everyone's responsibility," he added.

Peseiro also hinted that whatever the extent of the injury, he won't risk Osimhen for Monday's friendly against Mozambique.