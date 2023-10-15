Nigeria: Lagos Govt Unveils Traffic Diversion Plan for Opebi Link Bridge

15 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The diversion plan is for the re-construction of Thomas Ajufo inwards Sheraton Link Bridge axis and it will last for four weeks.

The Lagos State Government has said that the traffic diversion plan for the reconstruction of Thomas Ajufo's inwards Sheraton Link Bridge axis will last for four weeks.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that diversion, due to ongoing construction of the Opebi Link Bridge, would start from 16 October.

Mr Osiyemi said that alternative routes would be available to motorists and other road users during the diversion period.

"Motorists heading towards Opebi Road will be allowed to use one side of the Opebi Road Carriageway as the construction requires the second lane to be closed.

"Also, motorists heading towards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way from Allen Avenue/Toyin Street will make use of Toyin Street via Ola Ayinde Street to connect Ikeja Under Bridge and continue their journeys," he said.

He advised motorists to obey traffic signs and the directive of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.