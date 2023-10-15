Nigeria: Abducted Zamfara University Students Rescued By Troops - Army

15 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The Nigerian Army says troops swiftly mobilised and blocked the route they suspected the terrorists would take after the abduction of the university

Soldiers attached to Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued the abducted students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, after a gun duel with terrorists Sunday morning.

The students were abducted on Saturday when terrorists stormed off-campus hostels in Sabon Garin Damba, Gusau, and took away four students.

It was the second time the terrorists would be attacking the university's off-campus hostels in less than 30 days.

The spokesperson for the 1 Brigade Nigerian Army in Gusau, Ibrahim Yahaya, said while two of the students escaped during an exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists, the two others were rescued by the soldiers during the encounter.

Mr Yahaya said in a statement that the soldiers responded swiftly after receiving reports of the abduction by blocking the route the terrorists were to follow.

He said the terrorists ran into the soldiers while taking the students to their den through the route.

"This was achieved as the troops responded swiftly to distress calls on the kidnapped students by terrorists. Troops immediately mobilised and formed a blocking position at a possible withdrawal route which led to a heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

"Troops' superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and fled. During the encounter with the terrorists around 12 a.m., two of the students were able to escape while other two students - a male and a female - were safely rescued by the troops," Mr Ibrahim, a captain, said.

He didn't say if any casualty was recorded by any of the sides in the encounter.

Northern Nigeria is witnessing incessant cases of terrorist activities, especially the abduction of students. In September, 24 students of the same Zamfara university were abducted by terrorists. Though some of the students were rescued, many remained with the terrorists.

A few days ago, four female students of the Federal University Dutsin Ma in Katsina State were also abducted by terrorists. Later, the Vice-Chancellor, Armaya'u Bichi, said the terrorists were on a revenge mission when they attacked the school.

Four students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi were also abducted by terrorists last week.

