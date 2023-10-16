South Africa: Troubled State Transport Company Completes Turnaround Plan - South African News Briefs - October 16, 2023

16 October 2023
allAfrica.com
By Renee Moodie

Cape Town —
Transnet Says Turnaround Plan Completed

Transnet, the state-owned South African rail, port and pipeline company, says it has completed a turnaround plan. eNCA reports that the plan outlines operational and financial initiatives to be implemented over the next 18 months. It's hoped the focus on freight rail will help reverse a R,7,5 billion loss reported in September. The company has been rocked by a number of resignations in recent weeks.

Pilot, Passenger Killed in Aircraft Crash

Two people, including a pilot, died after a fixed-wing aircraft they were flying crashed at Springs Airfield in Ekurhuleni on Saturda, October 14, 2023, News24 reports. A spokesperson for the South African Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft was departing the airfield, and was intending to return to the same airstrip. The aircraft was destroyed on impact. An investigation is under way.

SANDF Sent Soldiers to Cuba for Medical Training That Cost More Than Double What It Would Have Cost Locally 

Medical training for South African troops in Cuba was 136% more expensive than an equivalent tertiary course in South Africa. The Department of Defence (DOD) could have saved over R122 million if soldiers studied locally in South Africa. News24 reports that these were the findings of the Auditor-General (AG), who placed the DOD contract with Cuba - called Project Thusano - under the magnifying glass as it scrutinised the department's 2022/23 annual report in Parliament. According to the AG, the DOD continues to incur irregular expenditure relating to the project. Under Project Thusano, the militaries of South Africa and Cuba conduct exchange programmes, especially in field equipment, with the Cubans providing maintenance and repair of South Africa's defence equipment/vehicles.

