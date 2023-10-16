Liberia: Weah, Boakai Neck-to-Neck in Latest Results

Both incumbent George M. Weah and opposition leader, Joseph N. Boakai are at each other's throats in the just ended presidential scramble.

The two are taking the lead in the preliminary results being announced by Liberia's elections governing body, NEC. In Sunday's results, President George M. Weah again took the lead by 3,581 votes.

Accounting to NEC Chair, incumbent George Weah obtained the total of 593,558 constituting the 43.80 percent while his closestrival former Vice President Boakai obtained the total votes of 589, 9977 constituting the sum of 43.54 percent.

The firth batch of tally of the Presidential and Legislative Elections results has placed incumbent George M. Weah and his main challenger, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai in the lead as they are at neck-to-neck in the race for the Executive Mansion.

But CDC officials said they are not worried about the result because it is less than twenty percent of the overall votes. "We are pleased with the electoral outcome; we are confident based on available evidence from our agents throughout the country. The President has been given the mandate by the Liberian people for a 2nd term," Eugene Nangbe, National Campaign Chairman said.

Recently, the UP told a news conference that it was certain of victory based on the results they had received.

Addressing the regular press briefing of the National Elections Commission (NEC) yesterday, October 15, 2023, NEC's Chairperson Cllr. Davidetta Browne-Lansanah announced provisional results from the fifteen political sub-divisions of Liberia that include, Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa, Gbapolu, Nimba, Sinoe, Rivergee, Rivercess, Lofa, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount, among others counties where the two candidates are posed for a possible run off election considering the present results being released by NEC.

Vote count continues in Liberia a day after heavily contested elections in which former soccer star and Standard-bearer of ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah is seeking a second term while the Unity Party (UP) Standard-bearer, Joseph Boakai is up for a revenge after losing to Mr. Weah in 2017.

Provisional results show hothouse between incumbent President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and his rival Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. As the counting continues, results are reflecting regional affiliations and tribal politics played.

In northern Liberia, the native Lofa County of UP's Joseph N. Boakai significant numbers of votes are now recorded sending a message of his deep familiarity and attachment. Also, in the Southeastern region, Weah sits in comfortable position signifying his familiarity attachment.

In Grand Bassa county, Alexander B. Cummings is battling the CDC and UP with huge votes from districts 1, 2, & 3 signifying his vice standard bearer's nativity.

In vote-rich counties of Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa and Margibi, both Boakai and Weah enjoy considerable vote pulls from an array of local support from prominent politicians and stakeholders using tribal loyalty and connections.