Liberia: President Weah Holds Onto Slim Lead Over Rival

15 October 2023
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Tina S. Mehnpaine

President George Weah has managed to maintain a narrow lead over his archrival, former Vice President Joseph Boakai, with just 3,581 votes separating the two candidates.

Weah, who has maintained his lead over the past three days, holds 593,558 votes as of October 15, according to the latest data released by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

On the other hand, Boakai is closely trailing with 589,977 votes, having fought tenaciously to keep pace with Weah, whom he temporarily led from October 11 to October 12.
Details to follow...

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.