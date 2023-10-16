Liberia: President Weah Holds Onto Slim Lead Over Rival

President George Weah has managed to maintain a narrow lead over his archrival, former Vice President Joseph Boakai, with just 3,581 votes separating the two candidates.

Weah, who has maintained his lead over the past three days, holds 593,558 votes as of October 15, according to the latest data released by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

On the other hand, Boakai is closely trailing with 589,977 votes, having fought tenaciously to keep pace with Weah, whom he temporarily led from October 11 to October 12.

