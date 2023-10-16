Liberia: ECC Dismisses Data Clerks for Alliance With CDC

document

ECC Press Release

FULL STATEMENT

The attention of the ECC is drawn to a post on social media (Facebook), which has been widely circulated, linking one of the ECC's short-term election clerks as a partisan of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

His action is a gross violation of the non-partisanship principle of the ECC and as such he has been dismissed with immediate effect.

As a key requirement for election observation, members of the ECC signed a Non-Partisan Pledge, which means that observers and short-term staff are to remain neutral at all times. The ECC vetted all clerks for the 2023 general elections by conducting background checks.

The ECC was unable to link Doe R. Sherman to any political party or candidate at the time of the vetting.

While the ECC is working internally to fix the issue, the public is hereby informed that Doe Sherman and all other clerks do not have access to the ECC's accumulated data system.

It is also important to note that the affiliation of Doe R. Sherman does not, in any way, undermine the ECC's independence as an election observation group.

The ECC therefore extends its regrets to our international partners and sponsors for any embarrassment this may have caused. The ECC will continue to remain neutral and independent.