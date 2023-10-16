Liberia: President Weah Maintains Slim Lead Over Former VP Boakai

President George Weah has managed to hold onto a slender lead over former Vice President Joseph Boakai as the National Elections Commission (NEC) continues to release preliminary results from the October 10 polls.

With 48% (2,933) of the polling places reporting, Weah has a vote margin of 13,758 votes, leaving the nation on edge as they await the final outcome. The President has secured a total of 415,895 votes, while opposition leader Joseph Boakai is trailing with a total of 402,137 votes.

The figures suggest that the race remains highly competitive, with a razor-thin margin between the two candidates, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish as 3,308 polling places, representing 52% of polling places, are yet to be tallied, leaving the final outcome of this election uncertain.

Weah, a former international football star, has been in office since January 2018, and he's running for re-election on a platform that highlights his achievements during his first term, including infrastructure development and economic reform. He has emphasized his commitment to continue these policies and bring further prosperity to Liberia.

On the other hand, Boakai, who served as Vice President under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is presenting himself as an experienced statesman capable of addressing the nation's needs in a different way. He has focused on issues such as healthcare, education, and social welfare during his campaign.

Meanwhile, the tight race between Weah and Boakai has kept the nation on edge, with both candidates rallying their supporters and emphasizing the importance of peaceful elections.

Liberia, a country that emerged from a long and brutal civil war in 2003, has made significant progress in terms of democracy, governance, and economic development in recent years. The outcome of this election, according to analysts, will be crucial in shaping the nation's future and determining the course it will take in the coming years.

BREAKDOWN OF THE VOTES FROM EACH COUNTIES AS CALLED BY NEC:

BOMI

Polling places _ 109 of 171 = 63.74%

UP = 15,791 =51.42%

CDC = 11,810 = 38.45%

BONG

Polling places _ 190 of 555 =34.23%

UP_ = 26741 =42.58%

CDC _ = 26,675 =42.47%

GBARPOLU

Polling places _96 of 134 =71.64%

UP = 12,813 =44.65%

CDC =11, 996 =41.81%

Grand Cape Mount

Polling places _40 of 213 =18.78%

UP _6772 =54.16%

CDC _4517 =36.12%

Grand Bassa

Polling places_167 of 405 =41.23%

CDC _ = 19890 =42.67%

UP _ = 18217= 39.08%

Grand Gedeh

Polling places _ 88 of 163 = 53.99%

CDC_ 18,864 =78.3%

UP_ 2,439 =10.13%

Grand Kru

Polling places _ 59 of 110 =53.64%

CDC_ 13,986 =81.35

UP _ = 1,123 =6.53%

Lofa

Polling places _ 325 of 424 = 76.65%

UP _ =54,887 =54.79%

CDC_ =28,660 =28.61%

Margibi

Polling places _57 of 441 =12.93%

UP _ =8,069 =47.25%

CDC _6,939 =40.63%

Maryland

Polling places _ 94 of 175 =53.71%

CDC _ =21,339= 73.18%

UP =3,782 =12.97%

Montserrado

Polling places _ 1132 of 2008 =56.37%

CDC_ = 189402 =48.65%

UP _ =172,506 =44.31%

NIMBA

Polling places _ 309 of 736 = 43.64%

UP_ = 69,361 =56.41%

CDC _ =26340 =21.42%

Rivercess

Polling places _ 65 of 105 =61.90%

CDC = 9,827 =58.63%

UP _ =4,486 =26.77%

River Gee

Polling places _ 69 of 98 =70.41%

CDC 14411 =70.05%

UP 3578 =17.39%

SINOE

Polling places 52 of 152 = 34.21

CDC _11,239 =78.24%

UP_ =1,572 =10.94%

Total _UP = 402,137

Total_CDC =415,895