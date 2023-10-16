Liberia: MRU Says Liberia Needs New Election Law

The Mano River Union (MRU) Observer Mission to Liberia has proposed the implementation of a new election law in the country.

According to Rosaline M'Carthy, the head of the MRU Observer Mission, this new law would grant the National Elections Commission (NEC) the ability to function independently from the government and be responsible for enforcing all electoral laws in Liberia.

M'Carthy made these remarks during the presentation of the preliminary declaration of MRU Liberia's recent presidential and legislative elections, which were deemed free, peaceful, and credible.

She highlighted the need to introduce a biometric voter system to address concerns related to multiple voting and voter manipulation.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of promoting gender and social inclusion to ensure greater female representation in the electoral process.

However, M'Carthy noted that the lack of an existing law to ensure compliance led to minimal gender representation in this recent election.

M'Carthy commended the government for creating an enabling environment during the election and expressed gratitude to the National Elections Commission for its leadership and the quality of the electoral operations, which allowed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

The main objective of the MRU Observer Mission in Liberia is to promote peaceful, democratic, and credible elections by independently and impartially assessing the electoral process in accordance with international best practices. M'Carthy stated that the preliminary statement presents a summary of the mission's findings up until the closing of polls and counting of votes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is worth noting that the 2023 elections marked the fourth consecutive democratic election in Liberia since its return to democratic rule in 2005 after a period of war and instability.

M'Carthy declared that the presidential and legislative elections held on October 10, 2023, were conducted in a free, peaceful, and credible manner.

M'Carthy acknowledged the leadership of Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah of the National Elections Commission, who oversaw the first nationwide elections organized primarily with minimal technical and financial support from external stakeholders. The mission also appreciated the commitments of all stakeholders, particularly the political parties, in upholding peace through the Farmington Declaration.

Nevertheless, M'Carthy expressed regret over the unfortunate incidents that occurred in FOYA and other parts of the country, leading to the loss of lives among its citizens. Unions.