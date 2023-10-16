Liberia: Buchanan Port Fire Incident - Boat Destroyed, Crew Member Seriously Injured

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — Panic and chaos unfolded this afternoon when a fire engulfed a section of the Buchanan Port, leaving a boat completely destroyed and one crew member with severe injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:55 PM on Sunday, October 15, at the commercial port. Reports suggest that the fire was ignited while the boat's captain attempted to service the vessel, which was carrying drums of fuel oil. Eyewitnesses claim that the captain missed critical steps in the technical room, leading to the tragic fire.

Efforts to contain the blaze were rapidly initiated, with firefighters from the port, ArcelorMittal Liberia, and the Liberian National Fire Service collaborating to extinguish the flames that raged for several hours.

The victim, identified as Stephen Mensah, served as the Chief Engineer for the commercial boat that was reduced to ashes. Mensah suffered severe burns from his head to his legs and was promptly rushed to the Liberian Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Fortunately, the primary facilities of the Port remained unscathed, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Port's fire team, ArcelorMittal's fire brigade, and the Liberian National Fire Service. Notably, the authorities of the Port of Buchanan have not issued an official statement regarding the fire incident at this time.

The Port of Buchanan, which is situated 272 kilometers southeast of Monrovia, is the second-largest port in Liberia. It was originally constructed by the Liberia-American Swedish Mining Corporation (LAMCO) in the 1960s as a joint venture to facilitate the export of iron ore from the Nimba Range. The port's harbor is shielded by two breakwaters, measuring 1,890 meters and 590 meters in length. Within the basin, a 225-meter-long ore loading quay is positioned adjacent to the commercial loading quay, providing a water depth of 10.5 meters below the chart datum. Another waiting berth for ore carriers is available near the loading quay. On the inner side of the secondary breakwater, a 334-meter-long commercial quay with a water depth of 9.5 meters below chart datum is accessible. The port's access channel maintains a water depth of 11.5 meters below the chart datum and a channel width of 210 meters between the breakwaters.